Woman unharmed after being attacked in early-morning La Crescenta home invasion

A La Crescenta woman had to fight off a home invader Wednesday morning after waking up to find a strange man standing in her closet, authorities say.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 2700 block of Mary Street when the woman confronted the man. She was then attacked by the invader, and a struggle ensued, according to a report from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect eventually left the home, but not before grabbing the woman’s cellphone, credit cards and driver’s license. The woman was not seriously injured.

Authorities described the suspect as black, around 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was said to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt adorned with a Philadelphia Eagles logo.

The incident remains under investigation.

