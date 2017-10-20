La Crescenta schools placed on lockdown while police investigate home burglary

Glendale police were searching a La Crescenta neighborhood for a suspected burglar Friday morning, resulting in two schools being placed on a brief lockdown.

The incident occurred sometime around 9:25 a.m. in the 4900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said a witness in the area had reported a possible residential burglary.

In addition to patrol vehicles, an airship was called to help search for the supposed suspect.

As a result of the police activity, nearby Valley View and Monte Vista elementary schools were placed on a brief lockdown.

“Typically, anytime there’s police activity, schools would go into a lockdown out of an abundance of caution,” said Kristine Nam, communications director for the Glendale Unified School District.

It’s unknown if an arrest was made in connection with the possible burglary. Lightfoot said Glendale detectives were not releasing any additional information.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc