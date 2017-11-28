Suspected robbers captured in Glendale after being followed by witness in Encino

Three men who are suspected of robbing an Encino cellphone store were in custody Tuesday morning after a private citizen followed the trio into Glendale, authorities said.

The robbery occurred around 10 a.m. when three men reportedly entered a Verizon store in the 18000 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to Sal Ramirez, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department. At least one of the men was armed, he added.

The trio then fled from the area in a vehicle. However, Ramirez said a nearby witness followed the three in their own car and eventually onto the Ventura (134) Freeway.

He said the witness called 911 to provide constant updates of their tailing.

The alleged robbers were eventually followed off the freeway and into a Public Storage on the corner of West Doran Street and San Fernando Road in Glendale.

According to Sgt. Daniel Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, L.A. and Glendale police officers set up a perimeter surrounding the facility.

Glendale officers also briefly closed off traffic surrounding the storage facility, including the freeway on- and off-ramps.

The three suspects exited their vehicle and were taken into custody without incident.

No one was injured during the incident, and the roadways were subsequently reopened, according to Suttles.

