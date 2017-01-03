Police on the lookout for man suspected of robbing Glendale liquor store at gunpoint

Glendale police are on the lookout for a man who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint late December.

On Dec. 30, around 8:45 p.m., the man entered a liquor store in the 6500 block of San Fernando Road demanding money from a clerk. Glendale Police Sgt. Robert William said the man produced a handgun during the exchange.

An undisclosed amount of cash was given to the man and he fled from the store on foot.

William said the man is described as in his 20s but no other description is available.

