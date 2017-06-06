Community rallies behind family after death of 19-year-old La Crescenta man

The family of a 19-year-old La Crescenta man who died in a motorcycle collision late last month is still reeling in the wake of his death.

Michael Nelson was riding his motorcycle around 6 p.m. on May 30 near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and New York Avenue in north Glendale when he collided with a car driven by a 60-year-old woman.

The Glendale Police Department said Nelson suffered “significant injuries” and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Brandy Yi, Nelson’s cousin, described him as someone with a “heart of gold.”

“He was a caring person, always had a smile on his face,” she said. “He would help anybody. He’d give you the shirt off his back. He was that type of kid.”

News of his death blindsided the family, according to Yi.

Nelson is one of six children in his family and worked part time with his father at the family’s thread-grinding business in North Hollywood. His mother works as a noon aide at Lincoln Elementary School in La Crescenta.

“It’s something you can’t prepare for, you don’t expect to get that call,” Yi said. “Everybody is just a wreck, completely devastated over it.”

According to Sgt. Robert William with Glendale police, Nelson’s death has been determined to be an accident. However, it’s unknown what caused the collision or who was at fault.

William said speed has been ruled out by investigators, and the driver was not impaired.

Meanwhile, Yi said the local community has rallied behind Nelson’s family.

A GoFundMe campaign for Nelson’s funeral and memorial has collected more than $12,000. Yi said she also started a meal train, where residents have volunteered to make dinners for Nelson’s family over the next two weeks.

“The community has been amazing. It shocked all of us how much they’ve rallied behind us and supported us,” she said.

Additionally, several local restaurants have held or will hold fundraisers on the family’s behalf.

On Wednesday, the El Sol Mexican Restaurant in La Crescenta donated 15% of its sales that day to the family.

Joselito’s Mexican Food in Montrose will donate 15% of its sales from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Yi said diners wanting to participate will have to drop their receipts in a box that will be at the front of the restaurant.

On June 19, Blaze Pizza in La Cañada Flintridge will donate 20% of its sales that day.

Both the Black Cow Café and Star Café will donate 15% of their proceeds on June 21.

“It’s just another way that the community has shown support,” Yi said.

