Police seek public's help in finding missing woman suffering from Alzheimer's disease

Authorities are asking for help in locating a Glendale woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease who has been missing since Tuesday.

Liza Galstyan, 77, was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. when she went for a walk in the 600 block of South Adams Street, according to Glendale police.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot, 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and has blond hair with green eyes.

Galstyan speaks only Armenian and was last seen wearing a white coat, black shirt, black skirt, brown leggings and brown shoes.

Anyone with information may call the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc