Reward offered in the hopes of bringing closure to family of slain La Crescenta woman

A $50,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information about the person responsible for the death of a La Crescenta woman whose body was found in the Big Tujunga Wash two years ago.

Last Friday, the Los Angeles City Council voted 12-0 to adopt the reward in the hopes that someone will come forward with information that will lead to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for the death of Julia Moniz. The decomposing body of the 34-year-old mother of two was discovered near a homeless encampment in the wash on Oct. 17, 2015, nearly two weeks after she was last seen by her family.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office found that Moniz had methamphetamine in her system at the time of her death, but it could not conclusively determine how she had died. Her autopsy report listed “other unascertained factors” in addition to meth as the cause of her death.

Prior to the vote, Moniz’s sister addressed the council and thanked Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez for introducing the motion. Sarah Moniz said the reward will help bring justice for her sister and “get dangerous people out of our communities.”

“We had to wait almost two years to get validation for the value of my sister’s life,” she said. “And we’re happy to see that this is finally happening.”

The reward is being offered by the city for at least six months. Anyone with information about Moniz’s death can contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau detectives at (818) 374-9550.

