Motorcyclist dies after crash in Glendale

A 46-year-old Burbank man died Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a car in Glendale, police said.

John Joseph Hatton was riding his motorcycle near Sonora Avenue and Flower Street when the incident occurred at around 8:10 p.m. Glendale Police Sgt. Robert William said Hatton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not impaired, stayed at the scene and was not injured during the collision, according to William. Hatton’s motorcycle caught fire after the incident.

A cause of death has yet to be determined, according to Brian Elias with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The collision is still under investigation.

Anyone who saw the collision or has information about it can call Glendale police at (818) 548-4911

