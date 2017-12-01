Man identified in fatal Glendale motorcycle collision

Authorities have identified a Sylmar resident who died as a result of a motorcycle-involved collision in Glendale late Thursday afternoon.

Simeon Hidalgo, 48, was riding his motorcycle near Paloma Avenue and Verdugo Boulevard around 4 p.m. when the incident occurred. According to the Glendale Police Department, Hidalgo was eastbound on Paloma when he accelerated from a stopped position.

The department said the acceleration led him to lose control of the cycle and strike a parked vehicle.

Hidalgo was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries but died a short time later. The police department said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The incident remains under investigation.

