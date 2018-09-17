Motorcyclist in fatal 5 Freeway collision identified as La Crescenta resident

A La Crescenta man has been identified by authorities as a motorcyclist who was killed in a vehicle collision Sunday morning on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall Pass.
Matthew Fielding, 25, was traveling southbound toward the 210 Freeway near Balboa Boulevard around 11:10 a.m. when he collided with a BMW driving in the same direction.
“The driver of the motorcycle collided into the right side of the BMW and was ejected from his vehicle and landed on the southbound truck lanes,” said California Highway Patrol Officer M. Sandoval.
Fielding died from his injuries, while the car’s occupants, a man and woman, were unharmed.
Sandoval said no cause has been determined in the collision, and it remains under investigation.