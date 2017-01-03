Families welcome babies as they ring in 2017

Two of the first babies born in Glendale on New Year's Day both arrived a little earlier than expected, and another was born as planned for two area men.

At Glendale Adventist Medical Center, Dulce Garcia gave birth to her daughter, Victoria, at 12:13 a.m. on Sunday.

Victoria wasn't expected to arrive until Jan. 10, but the Alhambra resident said that all changed abruptly.

"My water broke," she said. "And my mom said, 'You have to go to the hospital.'"

Victoria was born weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and now joins 4-year-old brother, Santiago, in the family with father, Angel Rivera.

Highland Park resident Cynthia Henao gave birth to her daughter, Aubree, at 4:46 a.m. Sunday at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital.

Weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Aubree also arrived a little early. "I really wasn't ready for her to come already," her mom said.

She said she was at home and started experiencing considerable pain, so she decided to head to the hospital.

"I thought, I have to make sure everything is OK," she said.

When she got to the hospital, she was already dilated 4 centimeters. "The process had started," said Henao. She and Aubree's father, Miguel Salgado, also have a 2-year-old daughter named Kayla.

Los Angeles residents Felipe Osorno and Ian Holloway were a little less surprised at the arrival at 1:03 p.m. on New Year's Day of their second daughter, Lucia — her delivery by cesarean section at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital was actually scheduled ahead of time, Osorno said on Tuesday.

"We thought it would be nice if she could be the first baby, so we planned for that day," said the new father, just minutes home from the hospital. "The first (of January) is a pretty special day to be born."

Holloway and Osorno arrived at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital earlier that day and were in the delivery room with the baby's birth mother. Together, they cut the umbilical cord and later introduced baby Lucia to her 2-year-old sister Sofia, whom the pair, married in 2013, had also adopted at birth.

Once home, it was time for the new arrival to meet family dogs Sherry and Rocco.

"They sniffed her when we got home and one of them went for a lick, so we're good," Osorno said.