Search continues for ‘No Turning Back Bandit’ suspected of being behind Glendale bank robberies

Authorities have released photos of a man suspected of robbing a pair of Glendale banks Monday in an effort to engage the public’s help in identifying him.

Called the “No Turning Back Bandit,” the photos were released by the FBI and appear to show the suspect as he allegedly robbed a Citibank at 1201 N. Central Ave. and a Bank of America at 203 N. Glendale Ave. Sgt. Daniel Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, said the bandit would hand over a note to a teller demanding money and brandish a gun in their direction.

Additionally, the FBI said the bandit would mention that he doesn’t want to go back to jail.

He is described as white, standing 6 feet to 6 feet 5 and has a beard.

In the photos, he can be seen wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt and a gray zip-up, hooded jacket.

Anyone with information about the “bandit” is encouraged to call the FBI at (310) 477-6565 or Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc