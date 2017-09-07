Alleged gang members plead not guilty to killing La Crescenta woman

Two suspected gang members denied any involvement in the shooting death and robbery of a La Crescenta woman last month.

Devon White and James Trotter entered not guilty pleas in court Wednesday to the Aug. 9 murder and robbery of 67-year-old Hy Soon Oh outside her apartment, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The two are charged with one count each of murder, second-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities said the murder has an added special circumstance allegation that it was committed during the commission of a robbery.

The two are accused of following Oh from her Lynwood business back to her apartment complex in the 2900 block of Montrose Avenue. According to the Glendale Police Department, Oh was approached by someone after she had parked her vehicle in the complex’s garage.

The person robbed Oh, shot her and fled from the area. Forensic evidence left at the scene allegedly linked White to the shooting, Glendale Police Sgt. Robert William said.

White, a 20-year-old Lynwood resident and known gang member, was subsequently taken into custody on Aug. 17. William said he was on probation at the time of his arrest.

The district attorney’s office said White was convicted in 2015 of possession of a cocaine base for sale.

It’s unknown when Trotter, a 21-year-old Long Beach resident, was taken into custody. He was convicted in 2015 of two counts of robbery and grand theft.

Trotter also received a 2014 conviction related to prostitution, according to the district attorney’s office.

White and Trotter could face the death penalty if convicted or life in prison without the possibility of parole. They are expected to reappear in court on Sept. 21.

