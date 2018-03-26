Fallen tree traps woman in Glendale, breaking several bones

A woman in her late 70s suffered several broken bones on Sunday when a large oak tree fell on top of her while she was out for a walk through a Glendale neighborhood, authorities said.
The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of El Lado Drive, according to Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department. He said the woman's left hand and both her legs were broken as a result.
A nearby car was also damaged.
Stephanie Ghyia, who lives across from the tree, said she and her family were coming home from church when they heard a "large rushing sound." She said her husband, two sons and a neighbor tried to lift the tree off the woman, but it wouldn't budge.
"I then told my husband to go get a jack to lift the tree … but it was so heavy that even that couldn't lift it," she said.
Ghyia said she tried to make the woman feel comfortable before help arrived by giving her a pillow and blanket.
Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Fire Department, said firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and were able to free the woman from underneath the tree.
She was transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
The incident left Ghyia worried about the other trees in her neighborhood. She said she hasn't seen any officials from the city or county come out and trim the trees in the six years she's lived in the neighborhood.
Tom Lorenz, a spokesman for the city of Glendale, said trees located in open spaces, such as the one that fell on the woman, are protected and cannot be trimmed. But, in response to the incident, an independent arborist will be hired by the city to find out the cause of the fall and to study other open-space trees that are near residential areas.
"If it's close enough to the sidewalk, we're going to take a hard look at it," he said. "But our main concern is for the health and well-being of the woman that was hit by the tree."
Twitter: @Andy_Truc