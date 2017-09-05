Section of 134 Freeway to be named after President Obama

A portion of the Ventura (134) Freeway, between the Glendale (2) and Foothill (210) freeways, will be named after President Barack Obama, following passage of a resolution by both the state Senate and Assembly on Tuesday.

The resolution was introduced by state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge), who pointed out that Obama frequently used that section of the 134 Freeway when he would travel to and from his home in Pasadena and Occidental College in Eagle Rock, where he attended from 1979 until he transferred to Columbia University in 1981.

“I am so proud to have authored this proposal to forever appreciate and commemorate President Obama’s tremendous legacy, statesmanship and direct connection to Southern California,” Portantino said in a statement.

“It is also quite appropriate and symbolic that the California legislature would pass this resolution for a compassion-filled president … on the same day we witness another president turn his back on 800,000 children,” Portantino added, referring to President Donald Trump’s decision on Tuesday to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

The policy, created by President Obama, delayed deportation of hundreds of thousands of Californians who were brought to the United States as children and are now living here illegally.

mark.kellam@latimes.com

Twitter: @lamarkkellam