Ontario set to offer its city manager’s job to Scott Ochoa

The Ontario City Council is expected to vote on an employment agreement Tuesday with Glendale’s City Manager Scott Ochoa for that city’s top job, according to the Ontario City Clerk’s Office.

Ontario City Council members are scheduled to vote on Ochoa's contract to “serve as city manager and executive director of the housing authority” at their meeting on Tuesday, according to an agenda item.

Anna Fierro, with the Ontario City Clerk’s office, confirmed Monday that Ochoa is the finalist to helm that San Bernardino County city.

Last week, Ochoa notified Glendale employees via email that he was a finalist for the city manager’s position in another city, but he wouldn’t identify the community. He said that if he is offered the job, he will resign on Wednesday and his final day with the city of Glendale would be Nov. 17.

Ochoa was named Glendale city manager in January 2012, after serving as Monrovia’s city manager from 2004 until the end of 2011.

Ochoa could not be reached for comment, but Glendale city spokesman Dan Bell said Ochoa has not yet disclosed to city staff the item on the Ontario City Council’s agenda about his possible employment.

Current Ontario City Manager Al C. Boling — who has served in that top position since December 2013 — announced in April that he would step down due to family health issues.

Boling said Monday that he asked Ontario City Council in May to appoint him to his previous position as assistant city manager to allow more time to deal with his mother’s health. Boling committed to serving as city manager until officials could find a replacement, he said.

