Man creeps through offices in the San Gabriel Valley to commit thefts, police say

The Glendale Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man suspected of several thefts from doctors’ offices throughout the San Gabriel Valley.

The man is said to have committed thefts in Glendale, Pasadena and Arcadia. Sgt. Robert William, a Glendale Police spokesman, said the “office creeper” was caught on camera while walking through an office building on the 1800 block of Verdugo Boulevard. In that case, the man could be seen making his way down a hallway, checking each office door to see if it was unlocked.

William said that when the suspect finds an unlocked door, he enters and targets items such as wallets and purses left unattended by employees. On occasions when he has been confronted by employees, the man has claimed to be a pharmaceutical sales representative and moved on.

Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department Authorities are searching for a man and his associate wanted in connection to a series of office thefts in the San Gabriel Valley. Authorities are searching for a man and his associate wanted in connection to a series of office thefts in the San Gabriel Valley. (Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)

The man is said to have used stolen credit cards to make purchases in several cities including Costa Mesa and in parts of East Los Angeles. William said the man was caught on camera while making purchases, accompanied by a man who is a possible accomplice in the thefts.

The man is described as between the ages of 50 and 60 and 5 feet 5 to 5 feet 7. He is said to have a medium build with a receding hairline, slicked back hair, mustache and glasses.

The accomplice is described as being between 40 and 50 years old, with a heavy build, tattoos and trimmed beard.

William said the man drives a white sedan that may be a late-model Hyundai Elantra or a similar type of vehicle.

Anyone with information in the thefts are asked to call Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

