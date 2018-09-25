Life sentences for pair convicted of murdering La Crescenta woman in 2017

Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder and robbery of a 67-year-old woman after following her from her business in Lynwood to her La Crescenta home.
James Trotter, a 22-year-old Long Beach resident, was sentenced on Tuesday, while 21-year-old Devon White of Lynwood was sentenced on Aug. 29 for the murder of Hye Soon Oh. They were sentenced without the possibility of parole.
The two were convicted of Oh’s murder in August, along with second-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Oh was shot in the parking garage of her apartment complex in the 2900 block of Montrose Avenue on Aug. 8 after she was on her way home from her business in a Lynwood shopping center. The Glendale Police Department said forensic evidence from the incident linked the men to the crime.
During the pair’s trial, it was revealed White’s DNA was found on Oh’s purse.
A third person involved in the incident, 23-year-old Tonaye James of Las Vegas, pleaded no contest in July to one count of second-degree robbery. She was sentenced earlier this month to 12 years in prison.