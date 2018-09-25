Glendale authorities target scofflaws unsafely crossing railroad tracks

The Glendale Police Department partnered with Amtrak on Tuesday to crack down on railroad scofflaws who illegally cross train tracks.
As part of Operation Clear Track, officers monitored the San Fernando Road rail crossings at Broadway and Doran Street from 8 to 11 a.m. The operation was meant to reduce the number of pedestrian and driver fatalities as well as injuries that result from illegally crossing railroad tracks.
In Glendale this year, two pedestrians have been struck and killed by trains. However, authorities have said those deaths were considered suicides rather than accidents.
During the operation, Glendale Police Traffic Sgt. Kevin Hirano said 14 citations were issued to pedestrians and motorists. However, he added only two of those citations were related to illegally crossing train tracks. The other citations were for other traffic violations.
Operation Clear Track is part of a nationwide campaign coordinated by the nonprofit group Operation Lifesaver. The group works toward raising awareness about railroad safety and designated this week as U.S. Rail Safety Week.