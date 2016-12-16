Glendale man suspected of stealing packages from several homes

A Glendale man was arrested recently after police suspected he stole delivery packages from multiple homes across the city.

Elvis Babadjanian, 32, was first suspected of the thefts on Dec. 6 after a witness saw a man fitting his description taking a package from a neighbor’s front porch, according to Glendale police spokesman Sgt. Robert William.

The man then fled in a vehicle and the witness wrote down its license plate number.

Using that information, William said officers discovered the vehicle was linked to Babadjanian.

Police then discovered a person matching his description was responsible for another theft in the city, which was caught on security camera.

When authorities contacted Babadjanian at his home, they found multiple pieces of new merchandise and Amazon packages. He was taken into custody on Dec. 8 without incident.

Police suspect that Babadjanian is behind more thefts around the city, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4311.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc