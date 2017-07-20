Package pilferers caught on camera, Glendale police on the lookout

The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in two unrelated package thefts in the city, both of which were caught on camera.

Sometime before 3:30 p.m. on June 15, a security camera captured a woman running up to a home in the 1500 block of Wabasso Way and walking away with at least two packages from the front porch. The woman is described as 19 to 30 years old and having a thin build.

In the video, the woman is seen wearing blue jeans and a black top.

The second theft occurred around 1 p.m. on July 3 in the 5100 block of New York Avenue.

Security footage from the home showed a different woman walking up to the front porch and knocking on the door. When no one answered, she picked up several packages and walked away.

That woman is described as 55 to 65 years old with a medium build. She could be seen in the video wearing light-colored, baggy clothing and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the two incidents may call Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc