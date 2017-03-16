Man caught on camera taking packages from a Glendale home

Police released security footage Thursday of a man stealing packages from a Glendale home earlier this month in the hopes that the public can identify him.

The footage, which was taken on March 9 around 10:26 a.m., shows a man taking three FedEx envelopes from the front porch of a home in the 1600 block of Randall Street. The man is then seen getting into a silver hatchback car parked in front of the home and driving away, according to police spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot.

“The victim received a message on his phone that his surveillance camera was activated due to motion on his front porch,” Lightfoot said.

The man could be seen talking on his cellphone with a voice directing him toward the envelopes. When the man said he could only see three envelopes, the voice responded, “That’s exactly what I need.”

The homeowner’s voice could also be heard in the video asking what the man was doing in front of his home. His security system allowed him to see and respond to the incident remotely.

The man is described as Latino, in his 50s, between 200 and 225 pounds and wearing glasses. The vehicle he drove away in is said to be similar to a Toyota Prius.

Lightfoot said the man who lives at the home had his wallet stolen from his car two days prior to the package theft. However, it’s unknown if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.

