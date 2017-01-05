Palmer Park reopening ceremony postponed due to rain

An event to celebrate the reopening of Palmer Park, after almost a year of closure, has been postponed due to rain in this weekend’s forecast.

The event slated for Saturday was to include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a variety of activities throughout the morning.

The $2.5-million improvement project includes a new and expanded wading pool, a larger section for skateboarding, exercise equipment along the park’s walking path as well as a full and half court for basketball.

Renovated restrooms, additional picnic and general seating, as well as a community garden expanded from 36 to 50 plots round out the park’s upgrades.

The park is located in south Glendale at 610 E. Palmer Ave.

