Glendale police asking public for footage of burglary suspect

Glendale police are asking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a burglary that occurred Wednesday morning in La Crescenta.

The incident happened sometime around 10 a.m. in the 3500 block of Santa Carlotta Street. According to the Glendale Police Department, the suspect fled from the area in a black 2007 Toyota Corolla with dark tinted windows.

The department is asking people in the area to check their surveillance cameras to see if they have footage of the vehicle or of any suspicious persons.

A description of the suspect is unavailable at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc