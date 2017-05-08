Burbank police chief hospitalized after collapsing at police awards event

Burbank Police Chief Scott LaChasse was hospitalized after collapsing at a police event Thursday.

LaChasse was attending the Glendale Police Awards Luncheon at the Hilton Hotel in Glendale when he collapsed shortly before noon.

A woman was heard shouting “911” after LaChasse collapsed, and many in the crowd, including firefighters and paramedics in addition to police officers, rushed toward LaChasse to help provide aid.

LaChasse regained consciousness but was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It's unknown what caused the chief to collapse.

The awards luncheon resumed as scheduled.

