Glendale police promote four officers and swear in three more

The Glendale Police Department added three new faces to its ranks and saw the promotions of four of its officers during a swearing-in ceremony Thursday afternoon.

One of the newly sworn officers was Andrew Lazzaretto, son of slain Glendale Officer Charles Lazzaretto. A recent graduate of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Academy, Lazzaretto will wear the same badge number as his father.

The elder Lazzaretto was killed in the line of duty in 1997 while trying to apprehend an attempted murder suspect in Chatsworth.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Chief Robert Castro touched on the dangers officers face every day and how it relates to the department's hiring and promotion practices. He said it's critically important that the right people are chosen for the job.

"This job is tremendously challenging. We've had the deadliest years [for police] in decades across this nation," he said. "What we do in Glendale is we hire the best people that we possibly can. We try to train them with the best equipment we can."

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a group that tracks officer deaths in the United States, at least 137 officers have died while on duty in 2016. Reasons range from firearm-related fatalities to vehicle crashes.

Jason Ross, president of the Glendale Police Officers Assn., said putting on a badge isn't something that should be taken lightly.

"The badge is very significant. It's shaped like a shield because we protect society, and it's worn over the heart because it's something we're passionate about," he said.

The other new officers joining the department were Conor Brown, who also graduated from the sheriff's academy, and Valerie Bagge, who will serve as a community service officer.

Sean Riley was promoted to lieutenant, while Scott Byrne, Steve Corrigan and Shawn Sholtis became sergeants.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc