4 men hospitalized in possible fentanyl overdose

Four men were hospitalized Thursday night in what Glendale police suspect was an overdose of the synthetic painkiller fentanyl.
Paramedics responded to a call at an apartment in the 100 block of North Columbus Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a call about multiple overdoses.
The men, all in their 20s, were transported to nearby hospitals. Two were treated and released while the other two remain hospitalized in stable condition, according to Glendale Police Department Sgt. Dan Suttles.
It was unclear Friday morning whether they lived in or were visiting the apartment.
Because of the nature of the overdoses, GPD officers were called by paramedics to help secure the scene.
“We had a narcotics team come out, put on hazmat suits and cleared the house,” Suttles said.
A field test conducted by the team came back positive for fentanyl. However, Suttles said laboratory testing is necessary to verify the preliminary results.
He added it is unknown whether the men ingested the narcotic in powder, liquid or pill form.
The incident remains under investigation.
Fentanyl is an opiate used for pain relief and is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
Most fentanyl-related overdoses can be attributed to illegally manufactured version of the drugs, according to the CDC. Illicit versions are often cut with heroin or cocaine.