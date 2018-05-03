Department veteran appointed Glendale police chief after interim stint

Carl Povilaitis formally became the Glendale police chief Tuesday after spending four months leading the agency as interim chief.
His appointment was made official during the council meeting.
Povilaitis previously served as deputy chief before stepping into the temporary post when Robert Castro retired in December.
Povilaitis said he was "truly humbled" by the opportunity and praised his peers in the "premiere law enforcement agency in the United States."
"They are the finest men and women, the hardest-working men and women, and the best law enforcement agency that you can find," he said.
Mayor Zareh Sinanyan called the appointment one of the easiest choices he's made on the City Council.
"It was just a reflection of 27 years of loyal service to the city of Glendale and its residents," he said.
Povilaitis, who started as a patrol officer, joined the department in 1990.
Glendale City Manager Yasmin Beers pointed to the respect he's earned throughout the city during his years of service.
"His leadership that he has brought to the department, and his commitment to the organization and the community, is truly unparalleled," she said.
