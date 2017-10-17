Glendale Unified adds another apartment building to its potential property exchange

Another apartment building owned by the Glendale Unified School District is now included in a possible property exchange of its deteriorating administration headquarters following unanimous approval during a closed-session meeting with school officials last week.

The second property is a 12,064-square-foot, 16-unit apartment building on 0.65 acres located at 316 W. Palmer Ave., Supt. Winfred Roberson Jr. said in an email.

The exchange deal now includes its administration building — located at 223 N. Jackson St. — an adjacent apartment complex owned by the district since 2010 and now the apartment building on Palmer Avenue.

According to the district, it was “necessary to include” a second property it owned in the deal.

The negotiating period was extended from Oct. 5 to Oct. 26 during an earlier closed-session meeting.

In July, the school board passed a resolution to enter into an exchange agreement with Carmel Partners for property located half a mile south of the district’s administrative offices.

Carmel’s building is 113,000 square feet and was constructed in 1984, according to the Los Angeles County Assessor.

It comes with 380 parking spaces — 224 more than the 156 available at Glendale Unified’s current administration building, which is 40,000 square feet .

The Carmel property was initially presented to the board in June following discussion by school board members to relocate the district’s administrative offices.

