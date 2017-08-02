Suspected armed robber caught on camera in Glendale

Glendale police are hoping the public can help identify a man caught on camera in late June suspected of robbing a 55-year-old woman at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred on the evening of June 26 as the woman was parking her car in the 300 block of Salem Street. In the security camera footage, a man can be seen approaching the car as soon as the woman finished parking.

According to Sgt. Robert William, a spokesman with the Glendale Police Department, the man pointed a gun at the woman and grabbed at her purse.

The man then ran away with the bag into a nearby parked car and fled the area, William said. He said the getaway vehicle was described by the woman as a late model white Lexus with possible damage to the rear right passenger door and after-market rims.

The man is described as possibly Caucasian, around 19 to 25 years old and between 5 feet 10 and 6 feet tall. It’s possible the man has a light beard and thin build.

Detectives have not been able to identify the man from the footage, according to William.

Anyone with information can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911. Anonymous tips can be sent to (800) 222-8477.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc