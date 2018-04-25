Hearing is Wednesday for new restaurant at former Rocky Cola Cafe location

A public hearing will be held Wednesday on the planned Gus & Andy's Montrose Grill that may occupy the former Rocky Cola Cafe site in Montrose.
Last year, Tom Christopoulos of La Cañada Flintridge — who, along with his family, has owned and operated several restaurants throughout the country during the past 30 years — announced plans to open a "family-oriented" restaurant with a vintage Montrose facade.
The planning hearing for the 2201 Honolulu Ave. site will be for applicant Janelle Williams of Williams Land Use Services to request permits for the operation of a "fast-food" restaurant, with a permit for consumption of alcohol.
The applicant will also seek to reduce the number of parking spaces by seven to "accommodate the change [of] use from a full-service restaurant to a fast-food restaurant," according to documents filed with the city.
Christopoulos previously described the proposed grill to the Glendale News-Press as a "fresh, casual breakfast, lunch and dinner spot," where customers can order at the counter, get seated and receive table service.
Rocky Cola Cafe first opened in February 1988 and was a Montrose staple for nearly 25 years until it closed in late 2012.
The public hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Room 105 at 633 E. Broadway.
