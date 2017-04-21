See's Candies at the Glendale Galleria is closing

The See’s Candies store in the Glendale Galleria is closing Sunday but will be relocated, the South San Francisco-based company confirmed Friday.

Jensen DeWees, See’s Candies director of marketing, said the new store will be nearby.

“As soon as the details are finalized, we will be sure to let our customers know where and when that will be,” he added.

DeWees did not elaborate on the reason for the closure.

A request for comment from the Galleria’s public relations team was not returned Friday.

The store, located near JCPenney, first opened in 1976.

The Galleria location is Glendale’s only See’s, though the chain also has stores in nearby Burbank and La Cañada Flintridge.

