Glendale settles for more than $1 million from consultant for flawed 2012 water-rate study

The city of Glendale has reached a settlement in a negligence and breach-of-contract lawsuit against a consultant it had paid to conduct a water-rate study that was later scrapped after city officials discovered it was based on faulty methods.

The consultant, Willdan Financial Services, has paid the city $1.1 million to settle the accusation that the company’s 2011-12 cost-of-service analysis contained several miscalculations that caused Glendale to undercharge some residential customers and overcharge a number of commercial customers for water rates implemented in 2012.

According to city documents, commercial customers had paid much higher rates for their properties’ fire lines, and some of those same customer’s fire-line rates could have more than quadrupled over time.

The Willdan analysis had relied on monthly instead of bimonthly water-usage data and miscalculated the number of fire lines.

The resulting flawed rates, approved by the City Council in March 2012, led to a loss of roughly $9 million in expected revenue for Glendale Water & Power, according to a city report.

“We are extremely satisfied with the settlement, as it compensates the city for a combination of lost revenue and out-of-pocket expenses incurred by the city as a result of Willdan’s error,” said City Atty. Mike Garcia in a statement.

The city paid Willdan $107,000 to prepare the study for consideration of a new water-rate structure by city officials. The plan would have increased the city utility’s revenue by less than 1% the first year, 2% the next and then 4% and 5% in the next two years, respectively. Customers were to be charged differently according to water use and meter size.

Problems with the study emerged after several business and residential customers complained that the consultant’s water-rate proposal seemed burdensome.

Before the council approved the faulty rates in 2012, Glendale resident Harry Zavos, who has since passed away, told council members that the Willdan calculations were flawed and could not be trusted.

The city paid Bartle Wells, a Berkeley-based consultant, $50,000 for an analysis of the miscalculated rates and an additional $130,000 for a new cost-of service analysis after the former rates were scrapped.

