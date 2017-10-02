Glendale firefighter injured during Las Vegas mass shooting

An off-duty Glendale firefighter was among the hundreds of people injured during a mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival Sunday evening.

The firefighter was grazed by a bullet while attempting to render aid to another person who was injured during the chaos. Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Fire Department, said a total of four local firefighters were attending the Route 91 Harvest festival.

She said the injured firefighter’s wounds were non-life-threatening.

In addition to city firefighters, a group of officers from the Glendale Police Department were also at the concert. Sgt. Robert William, a department spokesman, said the officers were there with their families and friends when the gunfire started.

“Fortunately, they were all able to escape from the attack unharmed,” he said.

An officer from the Burbank Police Department was also in attendance at the concert with his family. They were able to get away unharmed, according to department spokesman Sgt. Derek Green.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded when a gunman open fired on the more than 22,000 concertgoers around 10:08 p.m. The shots originated across the street from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Authorities have called the incident the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Police in Las Vegas said the suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nev., had at least 10 rifles in his hotel room. He killed himself by the time authorities were able to get to his location.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo called the man a “lone-wolf attacker,” and there was no further threat to people.

