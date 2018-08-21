Glendale Unified’s Smiley named CSEA Member of the Year

To say Glendale High School custodial supervisor Krista Smiley is one in a million might not be a stretch at all.
The 27-year Glendale Unified employee began her career as a custodian and has served at different campuses, including Crescenta Valley High, Valley View Elementary and Hoover High, along with “just about every school in between in the district,” Smiley said.
Her hard work, humility and dedication was noticed at a high level recently when Smiley was one of five employees statewide honored this summer with a Member of the Year Award from the California School Employees Assn.
“It’s very humbling to win this,” Smiley said. “To be recognized among the entire state of California. It was quite nice, and it was something I won’t forget.”
While the modest Smiley isn’t one to brag about her accomplishment, Stacy Toy, president of the Glendale chapter of the association, wasn’t as bashful.
Toy pointed out that Smiley is one of 11,000 Glendale Unified staff members and one of 240,000 employees in California eligible for an award only given to five honorees annually. Plus, according to Toy, Smiley is thought to be the first winner from Glendale Unified.
“We’re one of the oldest chapters in the state — No. 3 — and we’ve never received state recognition before, so this is a big deal, a really big deal,” Toy said. “I was elated when I heard Krista had won. She’ll never brag about her work, but her humility, her work ethic is something admirable.”
Toy nominated Smiley for the award partly because she felt Smiley deserved the accolade, but also because she believed it was time the district was honored at the state level.
“We hadn’t nominated a member from our own area in years,” Toy said. “I was actually nominated two years ago for a member recognition award for doing things for our chapter and state association and won. So, I felt like it was time we got ourselves noticed and, with Krista, it was very easy to write about her. She’s wonderful.”
The Member of the Year Award recognizes the commitment and dedication of classified employees to students and teachers community involvement and activism in the state employees association.
Smiley’s position as custodial supervisor, which is similar to being a plant manager, has many specifications, including that she delegate schedules, make sure teachers’ needs are met and that facility-use permits are reviewed and issued in a timely manner.
Smiley’s husband, Henry, district Supt. Winfred Roberson Jr. and Toy were in attendance in Sacramento on July 31 when Smiley received the award at the association’s annual meeting.
In April, CSEA sent a camera crew to observe Smiley for a day and produce a five-minute YouTube video, which was displayed during the award ceremony.
“It was nice that CSEA had an idea about what I did in terms of my job,” Smiley said.
Since then, the Montrose resident has been on a victory tour of sorts that included recognition by the Glendale Unified board on Aug. 14.
Toy is pushing for a long shot, which is to get Smiley recognized on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. If that falls through, however, Smiley is more than satisfied.
“I’m honored that a lot of people have reached out to congratulate me and know what I do,” Smiley said. “I had no idea Stacy was putting my name up for an award. I’m so proud to win have won and represent my school and chapter. I’m still on cloud nine.”