Pacoima man reportedly stabbed 3 women before leading police on chase

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday identified a Pacoima man who they say waged an hours-long standoff in Glendale after allegedly stabbing three people, including at least one child.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Jorge Gomez on suspicion of attempted murder. LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said police first responded to reports of a stabbing at around 1 p.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Tobias Avenue in Panorama City.

“The officers responded to a knife-attack radio call and discovered [victims] with knife wounds,” he said.

Although the LAPD initially reported four female victims — two women and two young girls, ages 3 years and 3 months — the department revised its count Tuesday afternoon, saying that three victims were sent to the hospital in critical condition but declined to provide their ages.

The Los Angeles district attorney’s office said Gomez broke into the Panorama City home of his ex-girlfriend’s mother and stabbed the mother, the ex-girlfriend’s 11-month-old sister and another relative.

Gomez reportedly used butcher and steak knives in the attack, according to the district attorney’s office.

Gomez had left the scene when officers arrived but later returned to retrieve his car, Lopez said. Officers who had been waiting in the area to arrest him tried to stop the vehicle, but Gomez evaded them.

A pursuit ensued along the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway and into Glendale.

Gomez crashed in the 3000 block of East Chevy Chase Drive, Lopez said. The suspect attempted to flee on foot.

“The suspect eventually made it to the top floor of an unfinished construction site and refused to submit to arrest,” Lopez said.

The standoff went on for several hours before ending at around 8 p.m. Sunday after officers and Gomez’s mother convinced him to surrender.

Gomez faces several charges, including three felony counts of attempted murder, one felony count of resisting arrest and one count of residential burglary.

His bail is set at $3 million.

