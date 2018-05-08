Pair nabbed in Glendale burglaries, third suspect outstanding

Glendale police say they have arrested two men responsible for three commercial burglaries that occurred earlier this year.
The burglaries occurred in an industrial complex in the 800 block of Thompson Avenue between Jan. 25 and Feb. 22, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department.
She said three people can be seen in security camera footage driving up to the complex, entering it and leaving with stolen items.
Equipment stolen from one of the businesses eventually turned up at a pawn shop in North Hollywood, according to Lightfoot.
Detectives eventually identified two of the suspected thieves as 49-year-old Michael Martinez and 22-year-old Luis Cortes.
"Detectives located Martinez, and he was placed under arrest after he was observed driving the same vehicle that was captured on video during the Glendale burglaries," Lightfoot said.
She added that Cortes was arrested at a home in Sylmar, where he was avoiding probation for a burglary conviction.
Authorities then discovered the pair were connected to a commercial burglary incident that occurred in Los Angeles.
Martinez has since been charged by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office with four counts of burglary, one count of forging or possessing a government seal and one count of identity theft. Cortes was charged with four counts of burglary and a parole violation.
The third suspect in the burglaries has not been identified.
