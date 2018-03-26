Vehicle crashes into a Taco Bell; police say driver was trying to avoid hitting another car

A woman suffered suffered a broken nose after her car flipped upside down and crashed into a Glendale Taco Bell early Monday morning, according to police.
The incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. when the woman's car jumped a curb and collided into the entrance of the restaurant, located at 932 S. Central Ave., according to Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department.
The woman was traveling northbound on Central Avenue when a car driving southbound came "too close for comfort," he said.
"She swerved, lost control and ended up going into the Taco Bell parking lot," he said.
There is no indication the woman was driving under the influence at the time, according to Suttles.
She was eventually released from the scene.
Twitter: @Andy_Truc