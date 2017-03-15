Students injured by science experiment explosion at Toll Middle School

At least four students at Toll Middle School were injured Wednesday afternoon when a science experiment they were conducting exploded, authorities said.

The students were working on the experiment sometime around 4 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria when a glass bottle they were using unexpectedly exploded, said Glendale police spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot, adding that the experiment was supervised by a teacher.

“There were four students that were injured — very minor injuries,” Lightfoot said. “Two have been transported to the hospital.”

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc