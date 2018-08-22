Accessible walking path to be constructed from park to channel at Two Strike Park

Next year, La Crescenta residents can expect to see some changes at Two Strike Park within the next year, including access to a nearby channel area.
The Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation plans to work on constructing an accessible walking path from Two Strike Park to the Eagle Canyon Channel, located to the southwest of the park.
Ramps and new accessible parking will also be added.
Work on the $425,000 project is expected to be completed by next summer.
Before the new path was planned, patrons walked a beaten path with no sidewalk to and from the park and the channel. Now, there will be a safer option, a park official says.
Issues residents have brought up include slippery grass and no safety measures to keep them from falling.
“This was an unofficial trail that is inaccessible due to the steep terrain and potential for injury,” spokesman Terry Kanakri wrote in an email.
“The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is addressing this need with a project to formally connect Two Strike County Park with the Eagle Canyon Channel,” Kanakri added.
The trail will be located along a baseball field, and then go down to a walking bridge that goes over the Verdugo Wash. Other smaller additions, such as landscaping and signs, will be included in the project. Kanakri said.
The condition of the trees and wildlife was mentioned multiple times during a Crescenta Valley Town Council last week.
Henry Ling, a consultant for the department, said residents will not see any changes to the park’s trees.
“We take extreme caution to not uproot or disturb any of the trees,” Ling said during the meeting.
Residents’ comments made during the meeting may be taken into consideration for the project’s final design, which will be submitted to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works for review and permits.