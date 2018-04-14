Suspect nabbed in serial vehicle burglaries from January, Glendale police say

Authorities announced on Friday the arrest of a West Covina man suspected of participating in a series of vehicle burglaries in January where 28 vehicles were broken into in a La Crescenta neighborhood and two more were stolen outright.
Andrew Cordia, 20, is charged with 26 counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of burglary and two counts of vehicle theft. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Jan. 31 in the 3000 block of Montrose and 3900 block of Pennsylvania avenues.
The thefts happened overnight and involved the thieves entering a multiunit garage through an unlocked gate, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman with the Glendale Police Department.
She said the thieves smashed the windows of several vehicles in order to steal personal items inside.
She said a security camera from one of the garages filmed at least three people committing the burglaries.
Cordia was arrested after one of the credit cards stolen during the break-in was used at an Irwindale gas station. A video from the station showed a man matching Cordia's description pumping gas into one of the stolen vehicles, according to Lightfoot.
A witness also identified him as one of the men who committed the burglaries, and he was taken into custody on Feb. 18.
Although an arrest was made, Lightfoot said the burglaries still remain under investigation.
