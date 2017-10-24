Police share Halloween safety tips, treats with Verdugo Woodlands students

Students at Verdugo Woodlands Elementary got a leg up on their trick-or-treating Tuesday morning after officers with the Glendale Police Department handed out Halloween-themed goodie bags.

But before they received their bags, officers gave the students special safety tips ahead of the holiday, such as looking both ways before crossing the street.

The event was sponsored by the Glendale Police Officers’ Assn.’s Cops for Kids program. In addition to teaching students about street safety ahead of Halloween, the event was also a way for children to become familiar with law enforcement officials and not be fearful of them.

Volunteers filled the goodie bags with candy, pencils, stickers and erasers.

