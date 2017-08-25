Glendale College extends superintendent’s contract through June 2020

Entering his fifth year as Glendale Community College’s superintendent/president, David Viar will continue leading the institution through June 2020.

Members of the board of trustees unanimously approved a three-year contract extension for him last week during a board meeting.

Viar’s annual salary will remain the same — at $270,324 per year, according to a staff report.

“He certainly deserves to be around at least until 2020 — if not longer,” Armine Hacopian, board president, said. “We want to state that we got the best. That’s all there is to it.”

In a phone interview Wednesday, Viar said utilizing the remaining $325 million from Measure GC is a top priority for him during the upcoming academic year.

Last year, 73% of voters supported the measure, which will help fund the renovation of the college’s facilities.

A preliminary plan showing how $122 million of the total bond funds will be used includes seismic retrofitting of the Verdugo Gym, roof repairs on several buildings and electrical work, all of which were approved by trustees earlier this year.

Focus will also be placed on closing the student-success-achievement gap to make sure all students are thriving educationally, he said, and completing the college’s institutional master plan, which will provide guidance for faculty and staff on how to best move the college forward.

Viar — who began his leadership role at Glendale Community College in 2013 after leaving Sacramento, where he was president at American River College — said he doesn’t plan to leave the community anytime soon.

“This is where we’ll stay so long as I can continue to serve the college well,” he said.

priscella.vega@latimes.com

Twitter: @vegapriscella

ALSO

Plans to negotiate the city’s sale of Civic Auditorium to Glendale College remain unclear

Glendale College receives $335 grant to open a makerspace center this year

GCC contracts with law firm to assess environmental impact of Garfield expansion project