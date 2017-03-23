Crescenta Valley water conservation status goes from yellow to blue

The Crescenta Valley Water District lowered its water conservation status from yellow to blue Friday, providing customers more flexibility in how they conserve water.

The change removes limitations on outdoor watering days. However, watering three to five days is still encouraged, and standard water conservation practices remain in effect, according to district officials.

Local rainfall is trending 120% above average, and precipitation in the Sierra Nevada mountains is currently at record levels, with snowpack water content over more than 150% of the average amount.

“The community has taken responsibility in response to the call for conservation. Although our local groundwater levels are at historic lows, this year’s rainfall is expected to replenish local wells over the next 12 to 18 months. This, combined with the improved water supply situation, allows the district to relax the conservation alert status at this time,” said Tom Love, general manager of the Crescenta Valley Water District.

“However, hose-washing of pavement, allowing water to run off, watering during or after a rain event, and other wasteful practices are permanently prohibited,” he added.

