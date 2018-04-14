‘West Side Story’ starts run at Glendale Centre Theatre

The sounds of such classic songs as "Tonight," "Maria" and "America" will be heard in the Glendale Centre Theatre through May 26 as the musical "West Side Story" opened Friday.
The production was co-directed by Danny Michaels and Orlando Alexander, with Alexander handling the choreography.
While Alexander has been involved in "West Side Story" productions in the past — including a national tour — this is the first time he's choreographed the musical in the round, with audience members on all sides of the stage.
"Some of it was a challenge as far as bending [the choreography.]," Alexander said. "Other parts weren't at all because the choreography was shaped actually nicely."
Michaels said every number in the musical is "iconic," so there is no favorite for him.
"It's a really perfect piece of theater… the show's over 60 years old, so there's not a song in it you don't know," he said.
Michaels and Alexander, both Pasadena residents, have collaborated on several productions at the Glendale Centre Theatre in the past including "Big River," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" and "Will Rogers Follies."
They have also worked on shows together throughout the region. In addition to "West Side Story," they are also currently working on a production of "Les Miserables" in La Cañada Flintridge that opens on Thursday.
For more information about "West Side Story," visit glendalecentretheatre.com or call (818) 244-8481.
