Authorities investigate homicide of woman shot near a Glendale apartment

Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a Korean woman reportedly in her 60s outside a north Glendale apartment complex late Tuesday evening.

The Glendale Police Department received multiple reports of gunfire from the 2900 block of Montrose Avenue around 8:40 p.m., said Sgt. Robert William, a department spokesman.

Responding officers discovered a woman down near a vehicle parked in an open carport area of the apartment complex.

She had sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to William.

“The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead,” he said.

Other than her race and approximate age, the woman’s identity has not been confirmed.

William said witnesses described seeing a black man fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle.

It’s unknown if there is a link between the woman and the alleged shooter but William said it’s not believed to be a random shooting on the street.

“Because the crime happened somewhat in a confined area, away from public view, we don’t believe this was a random act,” William said.

A section of Montrose Avenue between La Crescenta and Ramsdell avenues was cordoned off for several hours as investigators processed the scene. Incoming traffic was redirected from the area and residents were only allowed through by foot.

