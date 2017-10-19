Works on Paper exhibit runs into next month at Brand Library & Art Center

The 45th annual National Juried Exhibition of Works on Paper will be on display through Nov. 3 at the Brand Library & Art Center.

The exhibit was juried by Leslie Jones, a curator of prints and drawings at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. She selected 84 pieces of art from 1,155 submissions for consideration.

The selected works come from 53 California-based artists and 31 artists from other states.

The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

The library and art center is located at 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale.

For more information, visit brandlibrary.org.

