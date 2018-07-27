Zoning application pulled for Silver Spur site

The applicant seeking a proposed zoning change that would turn Silver Spur Stables into condominiums has withdrawn his application.
Glendale City Councilwoman Paula Devine confirmed this week that the application has been withdrawn after receiving an email from City Manager Yasmin Beers.
In February, Art Simonian, founder of Metro Investments, and Thomas Bell, owner of Silver Spur Stables, submitted an application to change the stables’ zoning from commercial equestrian to multifamily residential.
If approved, Metro Investments had planned to build 21 townhouse-style condos in six buildings to replace the stables.
Neither Bell or Simonian could be reached for comment.
The withdrawal comes after months of protests by Glendale and Burbank residents. A “Save the Rancho” movement to stop the proposed zoning change garnered more than 3,000 signatures on petitions both online and on paper. Residents regularly attended City Council meetings to tell council members about their concerns regarding the zoning request.
“For four to five months, the residents have been coming to City Council to voice their displeasure,” Devine said. “They were engaged, and you have to give them credit for that.”
News of the withdrawal was immediately posted on the “Save the Rancho” website. Joanne Hedge, president of the Glendale Rancho Neighborhood Assn., was one of the members who started the movement to save Silver Spur Stables.
“I was both stunned and elated, and after I got confirmation that it was a fact, I conveyed the good news to all the teams and neighbors, and we posted on our website this fabulous news,” Hedge said.
Last week, a monument honoring the local equestrian community was installed, directly across the street from Silver Spur Stables, then the zoning application’s withdrawal followed.
The news of the potential zoning changes drew Burbank residents to support their neighbors, including Burbank Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy.
“I’m very pleased because the developer himself recognized that this is not the place to do that kind of project he proposed,” she said.
Gabel-Luddy said the controversy unified the local equestrian community.
“While we might see each other on the trails, it was pretty clear that the community sees itself as one community. We don’t see ourselves as Burbank or Glendale,” Gabel-Luddy said.