GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Glendale police seize $325K worth of cocaine during traffic stop

By
Jun 13, 2018 | 3:40 PM
Glendale police said they recovered around 13 kilograms, or about 28 pounds, of cocaine during a traffic stop in Eagle Rock on Sunday. The driver of the car, Nelson Rodriguez, was taken into custody. (Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)

Glendale police said they recovered 13 kilograms of cocaine after officers pulled over a car in Eagle Rock on Sunday.

The stop occurred around 3:30 p.m. along York Boulevard. According to the Glendale Police Department, the car’s driver was unable to provide a license and told officers he had lost it.

Nelson Rodriguez was arrested during a traffic stop in Eagle Rock on Sunday after police reportedly found him in possession of a duffel bag full of cocaine. (Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)

A search of the car was conducted, and officers found the cocaine in a black duffel bag in the trunk of the vehicle. Authorities said the estimated street value of the cocaine was around $325,000, and they believe the drugs are connected to a criminal organization operating between Southern California and parts of the central United States.

Officers also found $1,400 in cash in the vehicle’s glove box as well as a Mexican passport that identified the driver as 40-year-old Nelson Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs for sale and transporting a controlled substance.

