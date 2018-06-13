Glendale police seize $325K worth of cocaine during traffic stop

Glendale police said they recovered 13 kilograms of cocaine after officers pulled over a car in Eagle Rock on Sunday.
The stop occurred around 3:30 p.m. along York Boulevard. According to the Glendale Police Department, the car’s driver was unable to provide a license and told officers he had lost it.
A search of the car was conducted, and officers found the cocaine in a black duffel bag in the trunk of the vehicle. Authorities said the estimated street value of the cocaine was around $325,000, and they believe the drugs are connected to a criminal organization operating between Southern California and parts of the central United States.
Officers also found $1,400 in cash in the vehicle’s glove box as well as a Mexican passport that identified the driver as 40-year-old Nelson Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs for sale and transporting a controlled substance.