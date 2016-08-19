Unemployment rises slightly locally

Unemployment rates rose slightly last month in Glendale and Burbank with job declines in leisure and hospitality as well as public educational institutions due to summer recess driving up the numbers across Los Angeles County, according to the latest labor report.

The jobless rates in both cities increased by 0.3%, coming in at 4.5% in Burbank and 5.3% in Glendale, according to statistics released Friday by the California Employment Development Department.

The state’s unemployment rate was 5.5% last month, an uptick from 5.4% in June, but a significant improvement from 6.1% in July 2015.

In La Cañada Flintridge, the jobless rate edged up to 2.9%, a 0.2% rise, while the La Crescenta-Montrose area also reported a 0.2% increase, up to 3%.